Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,786 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.91. 541,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

