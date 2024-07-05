Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $192.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

