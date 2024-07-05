Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Up 0.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. 8,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
