DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $20.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

DXC Technology stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

