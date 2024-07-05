Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.