Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 3%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 242,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,045,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Dunxin Financial Trading Down 5.6 %
About Dunxin Financial
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
