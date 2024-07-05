Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

