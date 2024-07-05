Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,218 shares of company stock worth $6,661,709. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 4,004,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

