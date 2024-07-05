DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 30.6%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.40). Approximately 114,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 134,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.84).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.64. The firm has a market cap of £278.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

