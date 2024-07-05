DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 98,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 140,071 shares.The stock last traded at $17.13 and had previously closed at $17.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

DouYu International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $549.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

