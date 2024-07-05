DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells $425,374.47 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 12.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

