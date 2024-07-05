Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.00

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $104.76, with a volume of 152704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

