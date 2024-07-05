Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

DUHP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

