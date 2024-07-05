Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,487,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS DFIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 259,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

