Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Shares Up 0.4%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 6,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 653,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 306.47%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

