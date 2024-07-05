DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $116.35 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,449.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00563375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00109534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00270471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00037957 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00061742 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,110,042,701 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

