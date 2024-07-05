Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Devolver Digital Price Performance
Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of -0.41. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43).
About Devolver Digital
