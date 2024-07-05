Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Devolver Digital Price Performance

Shares of LON DEVO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of -0.41. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

About Devolver Digital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.