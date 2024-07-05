Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $27.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

