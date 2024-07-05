Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $27.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Read Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.
Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.