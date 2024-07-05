David Michael Barrett Sells 16,630 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,825.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

Expensify Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

