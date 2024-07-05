D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $181.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.75.

NYSE:DHI opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.1% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 69.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

