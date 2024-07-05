Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 15,900 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,048. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.