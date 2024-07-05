Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $108,000 in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,388. The stock has a market cap of $918.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Insider Activity at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

