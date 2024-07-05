Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,397 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 68.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.42. 1,426,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

