Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. 14,290,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,007,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

