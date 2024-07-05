Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.69 on Monday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.