Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 21,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 166,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$154.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

