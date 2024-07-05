Critical Contrast: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 2.01 $79.92 million $1.66 26.44 First Citizens BancShares $9.88 billion 2.52 $11.47 billion $180.13 9.53

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 8.17% 11.33% 1.03% First Citizens BancShares 18.22% 15.48% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 3 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 4 6 0 2.60

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $1,842.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Heartland Financial USA on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

