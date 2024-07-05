Critical Comparison: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Nexxen International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Match Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.44 billion 2.28 $651.54 million $2.30 12.83 Nexxen International $334.69 million 1.24 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -46.00

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Match Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 11 0 2.61 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.55%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 19.03% -433.59% 14.95% Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Summary

Match Group beats Nexxen International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.