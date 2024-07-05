Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 532,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 310,782 shares.The stock last traded at $39.36 and had previously closed at $38.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Criteo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

