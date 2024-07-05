Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,158,000 after buying an additional 432,301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

