Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 8.3%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 920,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 675,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.70 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

