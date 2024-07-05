Cormark Trims Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Target Price to C$41.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Tecsys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

TCS stock opened at C$34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$40.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of C$515.74 million, a PE ratio of 247.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

