Cormark Trims Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Target Price to C$41.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Tecsys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
