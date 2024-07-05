Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

