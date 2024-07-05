Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Conflux has a market cap of $487.38 million and $82.29 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,378.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.84 or 0.00562415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00108809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00260766 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00038303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,017,689,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,187,090 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,017,349,388.91 with 4,229,849,378.61 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15003931 USD and is down -11.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $53,488,130.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

