Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PBJ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.