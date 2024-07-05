Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
PBJ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55.
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
