Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 54,334 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:UJUL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,734 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

