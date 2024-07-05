Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 330,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,001. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

