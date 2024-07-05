Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,796. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

