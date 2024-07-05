Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 303,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

