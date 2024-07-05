Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. 256,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.