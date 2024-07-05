Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 776.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.01% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000.

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 17,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

