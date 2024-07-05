Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 438.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

MPWR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $839.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at $56,282,041.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

