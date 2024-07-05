Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,173 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 685,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,969. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

