Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $41,164,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $13,683,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000.

Shares of SOXL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,903,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,893,105. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

