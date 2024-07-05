Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

PNR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 361,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

