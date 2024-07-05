Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.79% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.80.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
