Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 286,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 251,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $647,000.

Shares of BATS KOCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

