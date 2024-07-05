Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,952 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 83,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,298. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

