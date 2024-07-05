Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,394. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

