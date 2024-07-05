Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677. The stock has a market cap of $891.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.26.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

